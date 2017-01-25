Browse
Tisbury, Oak Bluffs Take Top Prizes in Annual Town Report Contest

Heather Hamacek and Sara Brown
Tisbury placed first and Oak Bluffs second in the annual Massachusetts Municipal Association town report contest this year, in the category for communities with populations under 4,999.
Group Against Mopeds Mobilizes, Filing Formal Complaint in Oak Bluffs
Sara Brown
A group against moped rentals on the Island presented a formal complaint to the Oak Bluffs selectmen Tuesday, outlining what they claim is years of violations of moped bylaws.
Edgartown Pursues Plan to Rescue Yellow House on Main Street
Sara Brown
Edgartown voters may be asked to decide this spring to spend $3 million to buy the so-called Yellow House, a run-down property on Main street owned by the Hall family.
Film Festival Sells West Tisbury Property That Sparked Uproar
Julia Wells
The West Tisbury property that was at the center of a furor last spring when it was bought by the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival has been sold again, this time to a daughter of the previous owner.
MVC Mulls Whether to Review Santander Bank Roof Work
Alex Elvin
After getting a new roof last year, the stone bank in Vineyard Haven that dates to the early 20th century may need to go back to its old look. The commission will decide whether to review the project.

Commentary

Marching to the Beat of My Daughter's Drum

Bill Eville
We call our daughter Pickle, but her real name is Eirene, which means peace in biblical Greek, a language my wife Cathlin studied at seminary.