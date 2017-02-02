Skip to main content
What a field-day for the heat A thousand people in the street Singing songs and carrying signs Mostly say, hooray for our side. —Stephen Stills
Edgartown CPC Backs Yellow House Purchase
Sara Brown
Edgartown took another step toward possible ownership of a dilapidated private property on Main street Thursday, with the community preservation committee voting to recommend spending $1.5 million to purchase the so-called Yellow House.
6:52 pm, February 2, 2017
8 comments
State Seaport Grant Will Allow Overhaul of Tashmoo Landing
Julia Wells
The Seaport Economic Council this week awarded $680,000 to the town of Tisbury for a long-planned overhaul of the Lake Tashmoo landing ramp. It was the second largest grant in a $5 million package.
7:24 pm, February 3, 2017
Post a comment
Turf Debate Heats Up Again; MVC Prepares to Review Plan
Alex Elvin
A widely debated proposal to install synthetic playing fields at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School continues to draw debate as it heads for review later this month.
6:52 pm, February 2, 2017
Post a comment
Dr. Howard Attebery, One Half of a Magical Love Affair, Dies at 94
Bill Eville
Dr. Howard Attebery, whose courtship and love affair with Cynthia Riggs captured imaginations and made news around the world, died on Feb. 1 at the home he shared with Ms. Riggs in West Tisbury.
1:45 pm, February 2, 2017
19 Comments
Swordfish Harpooner Sculpture Returns to Menemsha
Steve Myrick
The swordfish harpooner is back in his familiar stance in the dunes behind Menemsha Beach. The iconic work of art was reinstalled Thursday morning.
1:55 pm, February 2, 2017
4 Comments
Life Is But a Snowy Dream
Commentary
Catching Up With a Mighty Chicken Who Crossed the Road
Cynthia Riggs
The first we heard about the caper was a call from my brother in law, Ralph Jones, who works at the Vineyard Haven Thrift Shop on Fridays.
12 comments
