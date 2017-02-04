Skip to main content
What a field-day for the heat A thousand people in the street Singing songs and carrying signs Mostly say, hooray for our side. —Stephen Stills
Cloudy
43°
Log in
Subscribe
Directory
Real Estate
Classifieds
Shop
Welcome to Martha's Vineyard
Martha's Vineyard Magazine
Island Weddings
The Vine
Time Machine
Sections
News
Opinion
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar
Nature & Science
Food & Garden
Sports
Obituaries
Photography
Island Information
Towns
Aquinnah
Chilmark
Edgartown
Oak Bluffs
Vineyard Haven
West Tisbury
Browse
Accounts
Search
Island Light: Muddled Winter
Tide swirls around beach rocks at Philbin in Aquinnah.
Timothy Johnson
Many peaks on this old home on Causeway street in Vineyard Haven.
Timothy Johnson
Open space to roam among the trees off Tea Lane in Chilmark.
Timothy Johnson
Aquinnah's beacon, the Gay Head Light, guides mariners through Vineyard Sound.
Timothy Johnson
Old fire tower at Indian Hill in West Tisbury towers over woods.
Timothy Johnson
Farm equipment parked in this spot along North Road ages ago.
Timothy Johnson
Water sluices from Priester's Pond in West Tisbury.
Timothy Johnson
Raised boardwalk keeps feet dry and warm over wetlands.
Timothy Johnson
Idle row boats and working ferry in Vineyard Haven Harbor.
Timothy Johnson
Sheep take note of photographer at Norton Farm in Oak Bluffs.
Timothy Johnson
Mild February days invite hikers along mossy trails.
Timothy Johnson
Old farm building foundations remain at Waskosim's Rock.
Timothy Johnson
Timothy Johnson
Commission Will Review Santander Bank Roof Work
Alex Elvin
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted unanimously Thursday to review the replacement of a Spanish tile roof on the historic Stone Bank in Vineyard Haven.
6:27 am, February 4, 2017
2 Comments
Edgartown CPC Backs Yellow House Purchase
Sara Brown
Edgartown took another step toward possible ownership of the Yellow House, with the community preservation committee voting to recommend spending $1.5 million to buy the building.
6:52 pm, February 2, 2017
11 Comments
State Seaport Grant Will Allow Overhaul of Tashmoo Landing
Julia Wells
The Seaport Economic Council this week awarded $680,000 to the town of Tisbury for a long-planned overhaul of the Lake Tashmoo landing ramp. It was the second largest grant in a $5 million package.
7:24 pm, February 3, 2017
2 Comments
Dr. Howard Attebery, One Half of a Magical Love Affair, Dies at 94
Bill Eville
Dr. Howard Attebery, whose courtship and love affair with Cynthia Riggs captured imaginations and made news around the world, died on Feb. 1 at the home he shared with Ms. Riggs in West Tisbury.
1:45 pm, February 2, 2017
22 Comments
View archive »
Calendar of Events
View all events »
Add an event »
Life Is But a Snowy Dream
More photography »
Commentary
Catching Up With a Mighty Chicken Who Crossed the Road
Cynthia Riggs
The first we heard about the caper was a call from my brother in law, Ralph Jones, who works at the Vineyard Haven Thrift Shop on Fridays.
12 comments
Editor's Choice
Swordfish Harpooner Sculpture Returns to Menemsha
Edgartown Employees Lambaste New Personnel Plan
Newes Pub Hit With Second Fire in Three Days
Lucas DeBettencourt Signs College Football Letter of Intent
Windblown: Weathervanes Endure as Folk Art Tradition
Winter Birds Blown Off-Course
Most Popular
Dr. Howard Attebery, One Half of a Magical Love Affair, Dies at 94
22 Comments
Edgartown CPC Backs Yellow House Purchase
11 Comments
MVYouth Awards $1.35 Million to Ice Arena, Felix Neck
4 Comments
Lucas DeBettencourt Signs College Football Letter of Intent
4 Comments
Scenes from Martha's Vineyard, January 2017
0 Comments
This Week's Paper »
Connect with Us
© 2017 Vineyard Gazette
Advertise with the Gazette
Contact Us
Store
Employment
RSS
FAQs
Site Policies
About Us
Commentary
Catching Up With a Mighty Chicken Who Crossed the Road