I raise up my voice — not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard . . . we cannot succeed when half of us are held back. —Malala Yousafzai
Islanders Join National Day of Protest
Steve Myrick
On a day when tens of thousands marched in cities and towns across the country as part of the Women’s March on Washington, Islanders gathered at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven Saturday afternoon to add their voices to the protest.
3:04 pm, January 21, 2017
1 comment
MVC Approves Operating Budget
Alex Elvin
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has adopted a $1.48 million annual budget, marking an increase of about $53,450 over last year.
8:33 am, January 21, 2017
West Tisbury Report Recommends Chilmark Pay for Its Own School
Heather Hamacek
A West Tisbury committee has recommended changes in the way costs are shared among the three towns in the up-Island regional school district.
7:41 am, January 21, 2017
Housing Struggle on Martha's Vineyard Spans Decades
Alex Elvin
Seventeen years ago, in the midst of a market upturn, and with high-end real estate sales stronger than ever, housing concerns for year-rounders reached a new height.
5:10 pm, January 19, 2017
10 Comments
Patricia Neal Film Series Honors Big Star With Small Town Humility
Louisa Hufstader
The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is paying tribute to the late actress Patricia Neal with a series to her films. Hud, which earned Ms. Neal an Oscar, screens Jan. 23.
5:06 pm, January 19, 2017
7 Comments
Commentary
Embracing Entropy and Other Style Decisions
Steve Myrick
I marvel at the diversity of life among my fellow travelers, who exhibit a range of emotions. They are all traveling to America for something the rest of us know little about.
8 comments
