On Thursday afternoon, Noli Taylor of Island Grown Schools gathered about 35 like-minded Islanders in the parish hall at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church to begin planning a local summer food service program for kids 18 and younger.
Of the 2,500 masters who captained whaling ships during three centuries of whaling, at least 63 were men of color, five of whom are known to have Martha’s Vineyard ties, Skip Finley told a rapt audience Wednesday night.
Commentary
For a Vineyarder Abroad, the Presidential Inauguration Is a Global Affair