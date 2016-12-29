Skip to main content
With a lift of his chin and a bit of a grin, Without any doubting or quiddit, He started to sing as he tackled the thing That couldn’t be done, and he did it. —Edgar Guest
Most Popular Photos of 2016
Pumpkins line the front porch at Alley's General Store in the Gazette's most popular Instagram photo of the year.
Alison L. Mead
Full December moon over Chappaquiddick was most popular photo of the year on Facebook with more than 1,500 likes.
Timothy Johnson
Sunset sail to the Vineyard from Woods Hole on the last day of summer, the second most popular Instagram photo of the year.
Lucy Menton
Sunrise casts glow over Edgartown Light in the second most popular Facebook photo of the year.
Maria Thibodeau
Eddgarown lighthouse featured again in third most popular Instagram photo of the year.
Graham Smith
First snow dusting the Camp Ground on Jan. 5 was most shared photo of the year on Facebook.
Mark Lovewell
Rough ferry crossing in November, fourth most popular photo on Instagram.
Lucy Menton
Pumpkins replaced with Christmas decorations, Alley's reappears in fifth most popular Instagram photo.
Alison L. Mead
Snow and seafaring Christmas scene at Memorial Wharf, sixth most popular Instagram photo of the year.
Mark Lovewell
Menemsha scene, complete with plein air paintings by Kevin Shea, is pretty as a picture — and much admired on Facebook.
Albert O. Fischer
Moon and Edgartown light, seventh most popular photo on Instagram.
Timothy Johnson
Blazing sunset and a lone kayaker on a July evening in Menemsha, eighth most popular Instagram photo.
Larry Glick
Edgartown Lighthouse after ceremonial Christmas lighting is ninth most admired photo on Instagram.
Mark Lovewell
Boadie, a Brittany spaniel, sails into the sunset in the 10th most liked photo on Instagram.
Lucy Menton
Pre-prom photos at Ernie Boch Jr.'s Edgartown home were most viewed photo gallery of the year.
Jeanna Shepard
Sunrise at the foot of Edgartown's Main street on a December day.
Michelle Duarte
Layered sunset as seen from Menemsha in October.
Larry Glick
August reflection in Vineyard Haven Harbor, the 13th most popular Instagram photo.
Cassie Murray
Front row seats for a snowy day on Sea View avenue.
Liz Durkee
Waving Goodbye to 2016, Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow
Alex Elvin
Controversy and plot twists made 2016 a year to remember on the Vineyard. For better or worse, it was a time of rallying and resistance — to projects, political candidates, and change itself.
1:20 pm, December 29, 2016
8 Comments
Top Stories of the Year on Martha's Vineyard
Sara Brown
A final August vacation for a sitting president. An Island grappling with the heroin crisis. A community rallies around the family of a fisherman lost at sea. Here’s look at major stories that engaged Gazette readers in 2016.
2:25 pm, December 29, 2016
1 Comment
Flights of Fancy Are Second Nature for Feathered Friends
Bill Eville
Last February the talk was of the lack of red-breasted mergansers. The plight of the mighty mergansers wore on you until you remembered the thick-billed murre found on the Vineyard last January.
1:10 pm, December 29, 2016
Post a comment
Brief Delay, Minor Damage After Sankaty Collides with Island Home
Sara Brown
Some ferry service between Woods Hole and the Vineyard was delayed slightly Friday evening after freight ferry Sankaty collided with the Island Home.
8:05 pm, December 30, 2016
Post a comment
Farm and Field
