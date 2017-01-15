Browse
Local Groups Brainstorm Summer Food Program for Hungry Kids

Louisa Hufstader
On Thursday afternoon, Noli Taylor of Island Grown Schools gathered about 35 like-minded Islanders in the parish hall at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church to begin planning a local summer food service program for kids 18 and younger.
Community Skates to the Rescue for Tony Lombardi
Heather Hamacek
At the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena on Friday night, skaters of all levels hit the ice for a benefit to support Tony Lombardi, director of Alex's Place, who suffered a stroke on Dec. 23.
Black Whaling Captains Found Liberty at Sea
Louisa Hufstader
Of the 2,500 masters who captained whaling ships during three centuries of whaling, at least 63 were men of color, five of whom are known to have Martha’s Vineyard ties, Skip Finley told a rapt audience Wednesday night.
Forum Seeks to Reassure Immigrants on Martha's Vineyard During Unsettled Times
Louisa Hufstader
Immigrants on Martha’s Vineyard will not be targeted for deportation by local law enforcement agencies. That was one theme that emerged during a community forum Tuesday.
Lynn Murphy, Menemsha Salt Who Inspired Character in Movie Jaws, Dies at 88
Julia Wells
Lynn Murphy, a longtime Chilmark resident and salty Menemsha character who helped inspire the character Quint in Jaws, died at home Thursday morning.

Commentary

For a Vineyarder Abroad, the Presidential Inauguration Is a Global Affair

Katharine Eger
Each morning on my drive to work, I stop in the middle of the road to buy a copy of the Daily Nation from a deaf man in a blue jacket. We exchange smiles, handshakes and 30 shillings.