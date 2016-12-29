Browse
Accounts
Search

Most Popular Photos of 2016

  • Pumpkins line the front porch at Alley's General Store in the Gazette's most popular Instagram photo of the year.
    Alison L. Mead
  • Full December moon over Chappaquiddick was most popular photo of the year on Facebook with more than 1,500 likes.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Sunset sail to the Vineyard from Woods Hole on the last day of summer, the second most popular Instagram photo of the year.
    Lucy Menton
  • Sunrise casts glow over Edgartown Light in the second most popular Facebook photo of the year.
    Maria Thibodeau
  • Eddgarown lighthouse featured again in third most popular Instagram photo of the year.
    Graham Smith
  • First snow dusting the Camp Ground on Jan. 5 was most shared photo of the year on Facebook.
    Mark Lovewell
  • Rough ferry crossing in November, fourth most popular photo on Instagram.
    Lucy Menton
  • Pumpkins replaced with Christmas decorations, Alley's reappears in fifth most popular Instagram photo.
    Alison L. Mead
  • Snow and seafaring Christmas scene at Memorial Wharf, sixth most popular Instagram photo of the year.
    Mark Lovewell
  • Menemsha scene, complete with plein air paintings by Kevin Shea, is pretty as a picture — and much admired on Facebook.
    Albert O. Fischer
  • Moon and Edgartown light, seventh most popular photo on Instagram.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Blazing sunset and a lone kayaker on a July evening in Menemsha, eighth most popular Instagram photo.
    Larry Glick
  • Edgartown Lighthouse after ceremonial Christmas lighting is ninth most admired photo on Instagram.
    Mark Lovewell
  • Boadie, a Brittany spaniel, sails into the sunset in the 10th most liked photo on Instagram.
    Lucy Menton
  • Pre-prom photos at Ernie Boch Jr.'s Edgartown home were most viewed photo gallery of the year.
    Jeanna Shepard
  • Sunrise at the foot of Edgartown's Main street on a December day.
    Michelle Duarte
  • Layered sunset as seen from Menemsha in October.
    Larry Glick
  • August reflection in Vineyard Haven Harbor, the 13th most popular Instagram photo.
    Cassie Murray
  • Front row seats for a snowy day on Sea View avenue.
    Liz Durkee
Waving Goodbye to 2016, Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow
Alex Elvin
Controversy and plot twists made 2016 a year to remember on the Vineyard. For better or worse, it was a time of rallying and resistance — to projects, political candidates, and change itself.
Top Stories of the Year on Martha's Vineyard
Sara Brown
A final August vacation for a sitting president. An Island grappling with the heroin crisis. A community rallies around the family of a fisherman lost at sea. Here’s look at major stories that engaged Gazette readers in 2016.
Flights of Fancy Are Second Nature for Feathered Friends
Bill Eville
Last February the talk was of the lack of red-breasted mergansers. The plight of the mighty mergansers wore on you until you remembered the thick-billed murre found on the Vineyard last January.
Brief Delay, Minor Damage After Sankaty Collides with Island Home
Sara Brown
Some ferry service between Woods Hole and the Vineyard was delayed slightly Friday evening after freight ferry Sankaty collided with the Island Home.

Commentary

Through the Seasons

An edited selection from Gazette nature editorials.