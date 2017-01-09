Skip to main content
Today we woke up to a revolution of snow, Its white flag waving over everything, The landscape vanished, Not a single mouse to punctuate the blankness. —Billy Collins
Contractors Work Against Deadline on Menemsha Channel Dredging
Alex Elvin
The Menemsha Channel dredging project is churning away as a Jan. 31 deadline for completion looms again. Town leaders in Chilmark and Aquinnah are cautiously optimistic that the project will be finished on time.
10:12 am, January 9, 2017
MVC Considers Whether to Allow Demolition of Denniston House
Alex Elvin
A public hearing before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission late last week saw strong support for tearing down the historic Oak Bluffs house.
5:45 am, January 9, 2017
Francine Kelly Led Featherstone Center for the Arts Into New Era of Growth
Francine Kelly, former executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, died Sunday in Los Angeles at her daughter’s home. She was 77.
12:17 pm, January 9, 2017
Vineyarders Shovel Out after First Snowstorm of Year
Sara Brown
The Vineyard was digging out Sunday after the first snowstorm of the year left almost a foot of snow and largely shuttered the Island Saturday.
Updated
12:30 pm, January 8, 2017
Squibnocket Restoration Remains Stalled, State Funding Lost
Alex Elvin
Almost two years after Chilmark voters backed a plan to restore the eroding Squibnocket Beach, the project remains mired in litigation.
8:52 am, January 5, 2017
Commentary
Today's Horrors Are Tomorrow's Legacy; Time to Look Inward
Robert Skydell
The nation and the world seemed to be caught up in continual strife, conflict and despair that never let up.
