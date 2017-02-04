Browse
Island Light: Muddled Winter
  • Tide swirls around beach rocks at Philbin in Aquinnah.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Many peaks on this old home on Causeway street in Vineyard Haven.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Open space to roam among the trees off Tea Lane in Chilmark.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Aquinnah's beacon, the Gay Head Light, guides mariners through Vineyard Sound.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Old fire tower at Indian Hill in West Tisbury towers over woods.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Farm equipment parked in this spot along North Road ages ago.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Water sluices from Priester's Pond in West Tisbury.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Raised boardwalk keeps feet dry and warm over wetlands.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Idle row boats and working ferry in Vineyard Haven Harbor.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Sheep take note of photographer at Norton Farm in Oak Bluffs.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Mild February days invite hikers along mossy trails.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Old farm building foundations remain at Waskosim's Rock.
    Timothy Johnson
  • Timothy Johnson
Commission Will Review Santander Bank Roof Work
Alex Elvin
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted unanimously Thursday to review the replacement of a Spanish tile roof on the historic Stone Bank in Vineyard Haven.
Edgartown CPC Backs Yellow House Purchase
Sara Brown
Edgartown took another step toward possible ownership of the Yellow House, with the community preservation committee voting to recommend spending $1.5 million to buy the building.
State Seaport Grant Will Allow Overhaul of Tashmoo Landing
Julia Wells
The Seaport Economic Council this week awarded $680,000 to the town of Tisbury for a long-planned overhaul of the Lake Tashmoo landing ramp. It was the second largest grant in a $5 million package.
Dr. Howard Attebery, One Half of a Magical Love Affair, Dies at 94
Bill Eville
Dr. Howard Attebery, whose courtship and love affair with Cynthia Riggs captured imaginations and made news around the world, died on Feb. 1 at the home he shared with Ms. Riggs in West Tisbury.

Commentary

Catching Up With a Mighty Chicken Who Crossed the Road

Cynthia Riggs
The first we heard about the caper was a call from my brother in law, Ralph Jones, who works at the Vineyard Haven Thrift Shop on Fridays.